WARSAW, July 23 Polish local authorities said on
Wednesday that preliminary tests have pointed to a case of
African swine fever (ASF) among farm pigs in eastern Poland near
the city of Bialystok.
The head of the Grodek county, Wieslaw Kulesza, told Reuters
that preliminary results of tests showed that ASF was the cause
of death of two-three farm pigs in the county.
"We are marking the area," Kulesza said, adding that further
steps, such at laying special mats, were being taken.
Poland's chief veterinary officer was unavailable for
comment, while the county veterinary officer said a statement on
the issue will be published later on Wednesday.
