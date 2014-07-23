WARSAW, July 23 Polish local authorities said on Wednesday that preliminary tests have pointed to a case of African swine fever (ASF) among farm pigs in eastern Poland near the city of Bialystok.

The head of the Grodek county, Wieslaw Kulesza, told Reuters that preliminary results of tests showed that ASF was the cause of death of two-three farm pigs in the county.

"We are marking the area," Kulesza said, adding that further steps, such at laying special mats, were being taken.

Poland's chief veterinary officer was unavailable for comment, while the county veterinary officer said a statement on the issue will be published later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig)