BRIEF-Zhejiang Yueling to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
WARSAW, July 23 Poland's veterinary authorities on Wednesday confirmed a case of African swine fever in farm pigs near the eastern city of Bialystok.
"The Chief Veterinary Officer announces it has received (...) results of tests showing a case of African swine fever in a farm with five pigs," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.
It added that a 7-km danger zone has been set up around the farm. There were 37 farms in the zone with a total of 192 pigs. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by David Evans)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 19 Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile Co Ltd is open to potential new joint ventures with overseas partners, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show.