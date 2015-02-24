WARSAW Feb 24 Polish Power Exchange has
received the necessary finance ministry approvals to launch
electricity futures contracts, it said on Tuesday.
The launch should take place within a year, and electricity
futures will be the first instrument to trade, the exchange
said.
The move could speed up development of the power market in
eastern Europe's biggest economy.
"The key challenge ahead is to improve liquidity and attract
new market participants," Ireneusz Lazor, chief executive
officer at the power exchange, said in a statement.
"In addition to players from the industry who are (power
bourse) PolPX members, we will strive to attract Polish and
international financial institutions," he said.
Polish power bourse competes with both the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe and Hungary's HUPX exchange. The
Prague bourse is currently the only regional exchange offering
financially settled futures.
(Reporting by Magdalena Kolodziej; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)