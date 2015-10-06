WARSAW Oct 6 The Polish Power Exchange plans to launch electricity futures contracts next month, aiming to focus on developing derivative instruments based on commodities produced in Poland in coming years, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Launching the financial instruments market comes 15 years after the power exchange started operating as part of a plan to liberalise the Polish electricity market.

The exchange said it would offer annual, quarterly and monthly contracts.

It also increases competition with both the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe and Hungary's HUPX exchange. The Prague bourse is currently the only regional exchange offering financially settled futures.

Market participants will be able to execute the first transactions on November 4, using the same market rules as those used for the futures market of the Warsaw stock exchange .

