WARSAW Feb 7 Poland's power output struck a record-high of 25.8 gigawatts on Monday afternoon as the recent cold snap bolstered demand for heating power across the country, grid operator PSE Operator said on Tuesday.

There were no restrictions to power supply and the system had worked properly, the operator also said.

At least 62 people died in Poland in the last two weeks because of severe frosts. In some regions temperatures dropped below minus 30 degrees Celsius, forcing many Poles to plug in electric heaters.

A cold snap engulfed much of Europe since late January , though on Tuesday afternoon temperatures in Poland stood at above minus 10 degrees Celsius in all of the country and were likely to fall to no less than minus 18 degrees at night, according to Poland's meteorology institute. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)