WARSAW Aug 31 Poland's PSE-Operator and the
Swedish National Grid (SVK) said on Friday they had completed
their acquisition of full control of the 600 megawatt SwePol
power link.
The move dissolves a package of agreements and means the
interconnector and converter stations are directly owned by the
Swedish and Polish system operators, SVK said in a statement.
"All market players will continue to have access to the
infrastructure on equal terms," it said.
Originally set up as part of a long-term power sales
agreement between the two countries, it was open to the market
in December 2010.
At its establishment, SVK owned 51 percent and Poland's PGE
49 percent of SwePol Link AB.
The transaction amount was not disclosed, a PSE-Operator
spokesman said. PGE did not have an immediate comment.
The link consists of a submarine pole cable, return cables
and converter stations in Sterno, Sweden, and Slupsk, Poland.
