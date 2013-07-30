WARSAW, July 30 Electricity prices in Poland are
likely to rebound soon as the first signs of economic recovery
are becoming visible, the head of Polish power exchange POLPX
said on Tuesday.
Utilities across central Europe have been struggling with
wholesale power prices hovering around all-time lows due to an
economic slump and uncertainty about future demand.
On POLPX, prices of electricity for yearly base contracts
have fallen to their lowest level since they first started
trading at the end of 2008.
"First signs of economic recovery are visible and this means
an increased demand for electricity," POLPX head Ireneusz Lazor
told broadcaster TVN CNBC. "This means that prices will probably
go up."
Polish manufacturing PMI rose to its highest level in 11
months, while output increased at its fastest pace in eight
months in June, fanning hopes the economy may be recovering
shortly after the government loosened its fiscal purse strings
to tackle a growth slowdown.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Pravin Char)