WARSAW Dec 4 Australian coal company Prairie Mining plans to apply in 2016 for a concession to extract coal in Poland, a step towards starting construction of a proposed mine, it said on Friday.

Prairie Mining plans to build a $685-million coal mine in Lublin in southeastern Poland at a time when slumping coal prices and high production costs have pushed local miners to the brink of bankruptcy.

"We hope to apply for the extraction concession next year," said Janusz Jakimowicz, the chief executive of PD Co, Prairie's unit responsible for the Polish project.

Prairie, which debuted on the Warsaw bourse in September, is betting a rebound in coal prices will have occurred when the low cost, high-tech mine nears completion around 2020.

The company estimates the new mine would produce around 6 million tonnes a year - an amount some experts say equals Poland's current coal surplus. Prairie Mining hopes to sell most of the coal to European markets, including Germany.

"The coal production (in Europe) falls, but still much coal is consumed. The Germans know our project and they like it. What is important for them is the security of supplies," Jakimowicz said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)