WARSAW Dec 2 Poland plans to raise 10
billion zlotys ($3 billion) from the sale of state assets next
year, in line with previous expectations despite weak sentiment
on global markets, the ministry in charge of privatisations said
on Friday.
The centre-right government of Prime Minister Tusk cut the
growth forecast in its latest budget draft over worries that
Poland's economy would take a hit from the slowdown in the euro
zone, including its top trading partner, Germany.
The deteriorating conditions have also pushed Poland to
delay the sale of a further stake in lender PKO BP
into next year, raising the prospect that the government may
struggle to unload other state assets.
"Currently, we estimate that income from privatisation will
be 10 billion zlotys, or the same amount we planned earlier,"
said Treasury Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewior.
He added that the government still expects 4 billion zlotys
in dividends from state companies, although the figure will
depend on economic conditions.
Tusk's cabinet is expected to approve the updated budget
next week.
($1 = 3.3391 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by
David Holmes)