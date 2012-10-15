KATOWICE, Poland Oct 15 Poland could sell stakes in listed companies worth around 18 billion zlotys ($5.7 billion) to support its new investment drive without losing control of top strategic holdings, a deputy treasury minister said.

The government last week unveiled a plan to transfer so-called surplus shares it holds in companies to a fund managed by state-owned bank BGK, which is to play a key role in propping up investment in Poland's slowing economy.

"In companies that are already listed on the stock exchange we value our surplus stock, above the threshold that gives us control, at around 18 billion zlotys," Pawel Tamborski told reporters on Monday.

Cabinet ministers initially said the value of shares transferred to the new fund would exceed 10 billion zlotys.

Among companies whose surplus shares could come on the market are financial champions PZU, which is 35 percent government owned, and PKO BP, of which Poland owns 44 percent directly or through BGK.

The government also holds 62 percent of Poland's top utility PGE, 56 percent of coal miner JSW and 72 percent of gas monopoly PGNiG.

It wants to retain control of all these companies. ($1 = 3.1588 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)