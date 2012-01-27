By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - ECM bankers hired to arrange
Polish privatisation transactions totalling at least 10 billion
zlotys ($3.1 billion) are suddenly terrified that the mandates
are set to be torn up.
A new Polish Treasury team that was appointed in November
recently told the banks handling a 15% sell-down in energy
utility Enea, set to raise 1.22 billion zlotys, that their
appointment is no longer valid and that it will be reopening the
mandate process.
The move was a bitter blow as the deal was almost launched
in December 2011. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Espirito Santo, ING,
Ipopema, PKO, UniCredit were working on the transaction.
Treasury officials did not give the banks specific reasons
that the Enea mandate was cancelled and it has left bankers
hired for other deals worried that their deals will also be put
up for grabs. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment, but
said there would be an update on February 7.
"We hope that they will retain mandates on the upcoming
privatisations, but we will have to wait and see what happens,"
said one banker appointed by the previous regime for an upcoming
privatisation deal.
The changes result from the departures of Treasury minister
Aleksander Grad and undersecretary to the Treasury Ministry
Krzysztof Walenczak, who effectively ran privatisations. They
have been replaced by Mikolaj Budzanowski as Treasury Minister
and former UniCredit banker Pawel Tamborski as undersecretary.
For the past two years, the Polish government has been the
bulwark of European ECM. In that period it has raised 27.54
billion zlotys through privatisations via the stock market,
providing a steady stream of billion dollar deals - and
accompanying fees - for otherwise deal-starved ECM bankers.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT
While losing mandated deals is always painful for the banks
involved, the news will be particularly hard to take because
banks have had to make significant investment in order to win
the work in the first place.
Under the previous Treasury regime, banks needed a local
office and Polish staff in order to even qualify for ECM work.
Several banks, including JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and UBS,
followed orders and made the required investment.
Speaking to IFR last year, then undersecretary to the
Treasury Walenczak praised Credit Suisse in particular for
expanding in Warsaw. In the months that followed the Swiss bank
was awarded several privatisation mandates.
By contrast, Bank of America Merrill Lynch decided the
investments could not be justified, and missed out on the
follow-on sale of Tauron shares, despite being a bookrunner on
the IPO. The local office criterion was introduced between the
IPO and follow-on.
In August BofA Merrill changed tack and hired a former
undersecretary for the Polish State Treasury in Warsaw.
One regional investment banking head at a bulge bracket bank
believes that the investment in Polish capital markets
capabilities his firm made could well pay off on its own, but
acknowledged that the decision to expand was taken mostly in
order to win privatisation contracts.
Even without this additional investment, banks can hardly
afford to miss out on deals at a time when primary deal flow is
so weak.
At least two privatisation IPOs are scheduled for the second
quarter of the year. Citigroup and UBS currently hold the
mandate for the flotation of real estate holding Grupa PHN and
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are bookrunners on electricity
distributor Zespol Elektrowni PAK.
Bankers are hoping that Grupa PHN in particular will arouse
investors' interest. The company is a consolidated fund of
government-owned land acquired during the communist era, and the
government is keen to disburse those assets. One banker on the
deal expects it to act as a proxy for the Polish economy at time
when the market is looking for steady investments outside of
eurozone.
Bankers mandated on deals have a clear self-interest in the
Treasury sticking to its previous commitments, but they also
point out that markets are likely to be receptive to new issues
and there is no knowing how long that will last.
The IPO of utility Energa is also on the cards. Energa has
assets similar in size to Enea, and is expected to be valued at
roughly 2 billion euros, according to one banker operating in
the region. A trade sale was pursued but failed to find a buyer.
Apart from this, there are a string of accelerated deals
lined up to continue the privatisation process, including those
of insurer PZU and electricity producer PGE. The government
earlier cancelled the marketed follow-on of Poland's largest
bank PKO, with bankers expecting sales to instead be completed
on an accelerated basis.