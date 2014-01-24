WARSAW Jan 24 Position: Finance Minister
Date of Birth: August 11, 1975
Term: Appointed finance minister in November 2013 as part of a
wider government reshuffle. Replaced Jacek Rostowski.
Key facts:
-- Szczurek is a political novice who has spent his career in
commercial banking. Before his appointment, he was chief
economist for Central and Eastern Europe at ING Bank in Warsaw,
and previously the bank's chief economist for Poland.
-- Has spoken sceptically on the benefits of joining the euro
zone. Poland is a member of the European Union and is legally
bound to adopt the euro at some point in the future, but most
economists say it is unlikely to happen for many years to come.
-- He studied economics at the University of Warsaw, and wrote
his Masters thesis on "Chaos and non-linearity in Foreign
Exchange Markets." He also has a PhD from the University of
Sussex in southern England.
-- Economists say Szczurek has a solid grasp of the technical
aspects of running public finances, but that his limited
political experience may mean the centre of gravity in
policy-making shifts to Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office.
-- Married, has five children.
