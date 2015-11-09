WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's CPI will stay below the
central bank's target of 2.5 percent by 2017, or thorought the
whole horizon of the bank's new forecast, the National Bank of
Poland said on Monday.
The inflation path is lower than the central bank assumed in
its previous forecast, but the gross domestic product
(GDP)assumptions stay at the same level.
The bank said that CPI would stay negative this year at
minus 0.8 percent year-on-year due to low commodities prices. It
expects the figure to gradually rise to 1.1 percent next year
and 1.5 percent in 2017.
The central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent, but
allows deviation of plus/minus one percentage point.
The economic growth will amount to 3.4 percent this year,
3.3 percent next year, and 3.5 percent in 2017, the bank also
said.
Poland cut interest rates to a record low of 1.5 percent
earlier this year and is expected to keep them unchanged until
the end of the current rate-setting panel's term, which expires
at the beginning of 2016.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)