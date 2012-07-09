* Polish economy to slow to 2.9 pct in 2012, 2.1 pct in 2013-projection

* Polish CPI to near c.bank's target in 2013

* C.bank seen keeping rates flat for now

By Karolina Slowikowska

WARSAW, July 9 Poland's economy, whose strong growth has up to now defied the crisis elsewhere in Europe, is slowing faster than expected, a central bank forecast showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth will slow to 2.9 percent this year and to 2.1 percent in 2013, the bank said. When the bank made its previous forecast, four months ago, it saw growth this year at 3 percent and 2.3 percent next year.

Heavy investment in infra-structure for last month's Euro 2012 soccer tournament, European Union development funds, and buoyant domestic consumer demand helped make Poland's economy a rare European bright spot, but those factors are now weakening.

"It (the projection) confirms market expectations that the economy is worsening," said Marcin Mroz, chief economist at BNP Paribas Fortis Bank Polska.

The slowdown may put brakes on Poland's stubbornly high inflation, which has been above the central bank's 2.5 percent target for most of the last five years.

Poland was the first European Union member to raise interest rates this year and its healthy growth rates, at 4.3 percent in 2011, prompted Marek Belka, the head of the central bank, to say that Poland was one of the few countries in the world these days that could afford to conduct "normal monetary policy."

A slowdown has been anticipated, but the latest data showed it will be more severe than previously expected.

Poland's economy has been largely underpinned in the past few years by investments, estimated at almost 100 billion zlotys ($29.01 billion) for the soccer tournament which it co-hosted with its neighbour Ukraine.

European Union funds have also played a key role in strong public investments, in addition to the large internal market of 38 million consumers and a weakening of the zloty currency, which helped Polish products become more competitive.

Some analysts also point to the significant fiscal consolidation which is expected to bring down Warsaw's general government deficit to 2.9 percent of GDP from 5.1 percent in 2011, limiting public spending.

Analysts expect the central bank's 10-strong Monetary Policy Council to stick to a wait-and-see approach, keep borrowing costs unchanged at 4.75 percent for months to come and possibly reduce rates in the first quarter of 2013.

Belka suggested last week, however, that expectations for rate cuts may be premature