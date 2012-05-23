WARSAW May 23 Polish taxi drivers brought
Warsaw traffic to a crawl on Wednesday and joined a growing list
of groups that have threatened similar protests during next
month's European soccer championship.
The drivers, opposing government plans to do away with taxi
permits as part of a drive to free up various occupations,
blocked several major roads and bridges around the Polish
capital in the morning and ended their protest hours later in
front of the parliament building.
Similar protests took place in other Polish cities,
including Wroclaw and Gdansk, which will also host Euro 2012
matches starting on June 8.
"We don't rule out the possibility of doing something on
June 8," said Pawel Biedrzycki, one of the protest organisers in
Warsaw. "But we are also soccer fans, so we really don't want to
block (the city). It would be our last resort."
Several Polish labour unions have already said they may use
the spotlight of the Euro 2012 tournament to publicise their
differences with the government over an unpopular law to raise
the retirement age.
The protests threaten to spoil Prime Minister Donald Tusk's
hopes that co-hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events
with Ukraine will help boost the government's lagging public
support.
The tournament has already been marred by threats by
numerous European leaders to boycott matches in Ukraine over the
jailing of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Jaroslaw Kowalski; Editing by
Jon Hemming)