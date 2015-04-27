BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
RZESZOW, Poland, April 27 Poland's PZU, central and eastern Europe's top insurer, is keeping a close eye on all ongoing bank sales in Poland, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
"We are looking at all bank-sale offers on the Polish market," Andrzej Klesyk told journalists.
"A strategy of PZU owning just one bank would not make sense," he added.
Sources said last week that state-controlled PZU was vying for a stake in local lender Alior Bank with a view to building its own banking arm.
Klesyk said on Monday that in his view PZU could expect an approval for a potential bank purchase from the Polish financial regulator KNF, because it is a Polish company. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.