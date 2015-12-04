WARSAW Dec 4 Head of central Europe's largest
insurer PZU is likely to resign early next week, as the
treasury ministry, which controls over 35 percent of the
company, wants to replace him, a source close to the supervisory
board said on Friday.
Management changes have been added to the agenda of PZU's
supervisory board meeting next Tuesday at the ministry's
request, the source told Reuters.
The news was first reported by daily Puls Biznesu on Friday.
Andrzej Klesyk's exit from PZU will add to a string of
resignations at state-controlled companies following the
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's victory in October's
election.
So far, heads of the state railway PKP and the Warsaw bourse
GPW have stepped down.
"(Klesyk) has been asked to leave and is not going to
refuse," the source said.
Heads of state-controlled utilities Enea and
Energa are also likely to be replaced next week, Puls
Biznesu said.
On Thursday, private broadcaster TVN24 quoted unnamed
sources from the ruling party as saying that Wojciech Jasinski,
the head of parliament's public finance committee is likely to
replace Jacek Krawiec as head of refiner PKN Orlen.
Earlier this week, shares in Alior Bank, controlled by
Klesyk's PZU, lost 12 percent on rumours that the lenders Chief
Executive Wojciech Sobieraj might also go.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary.
Editing by Marcin Goclowski and Jane Merriman)