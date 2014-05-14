WARSAW May 14 Poland's largest insurer PZU may issue senior debt worth 300-500 million euros ($411.20-685.33 million) to finance the acquisition of British insurer RSA's units in the region, PZU's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) said on Wednesday.

"We are considering a senior debt issue worth 300-500 million euros to finance the purchase of the RSA units," Przemyslaw Dabrowski told a news conference.

RSA has sold the bulk of its eastern European operations to state-controlled PZU for some 360 million euros ($500 million). ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)