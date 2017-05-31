KRAKOW, Poland May 31 Pawel Surowka, chief executive of Poland's largest insurer PZU, said on Wednesday that he does not rule out that the firm may spend 80 percent of its 2017 profit on dividend.

"I don't rule out that for 2017 we could dedicate 80 percent (of profit) on dividend," Surowka said. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)