WARSAW, June 16 Polish insurer PZU said
on Thursday officials from the country's anti-corruption agency
had taken documents from its Warsaw office regarding an IT
project deal signed in the past.
"The officers secured documents in the company regarding an
IT project from the past," state-run PZU's press office said. It
refused to comment on further details.
Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie said the officers'
action was the result of an audit launched by PZU's new chief
executive Michal Krupinski regarding potential irregularities in
the company in previous years.
The newspaper said the anti-corruption officers took
documents related to PZU IT project from 2004, which potentially
cost the company 200 million zlotys ($50.78 million).
The anti-corruption agency said its officers entered PZU
Warsaw headquarters late on Wednesday. "We are securing
documents regarding one of a big IT projects. The actions
continue." It also said the process was at an early stage and
that was why it could not give more details.
Krupinski was appointed as PZU's CEO in January as part of a
wider re-shuffle in the managements of almost all state-run
firms in Poland. This followed the victory of conservative Law
and Justice party (PiS) in parliamentary election last year.
Since then the eurosceptic PiS has questioned some decisions
taken by managers in state-run firms and officials under the
previous government.
In April, the anti-corruption agency raided the Warsaw
offices of chemicals group Ciech and its majority
owner Kulczyk Holding in an investigation into the previous
government's privatisation of Ciech.
($1 = 3.9387 zlotys)
