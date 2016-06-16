WARSAW, June 16 Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday officials from the country's anti-corruption agency had taken documents from its Warsaw office regarding an IT project deal signed in the past.

"The officers secured documents in the company regarding an IT project from the past," state-run PZU's press office said. It refused to comment on further details.

Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie said the officers' action was the result of an audit launched by PZU's new chief executive Michal Krupinski regarding potential irregularities in the company in previous years.

The newspaper said the anti-corruption officers took documents related to PZU IT project from 2004, which potentially cost the company 200 million zlotys ($50.78 million).

The anti-corruption agency said its officers entered PZU Warsaw headquarters late on Wednesday. "We are securing documents regarding one of a big IT projects. The actions continue." It also said the process was at an early stage and that was why it could not give more details.

Krupinski was appointed as PZU's CEO in January as part of a wider re-shuffle in the managements of almost all state-run firms in Poland. This followed the victory of conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) in parliamentary election last year.

Since then the eurosceptic PiS has questioned some decisions taken by managers in state-run firms and officials under the previous government.

In April, the anti-corruption agency raided the Warsaw offices of chemicals group Ciech and its majority owner Kulczyk Holding in an investigation into the previous government's privatisation of Ciech. ($1 = 3.9387 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)