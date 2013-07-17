BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
WARSAW, July 17 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU is interested in taking over Slovenia's Triglav , PZU chief executive said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report.
"Triglav is the market leader in Slovenia, with substantial operations on other markets in the region. If there was an opportunity to buy this company, PZU would be interested in such an acquisition," Andrzej Klesyk told Reuters.
"As in case of other investments, PZU is interested in acquiring a controlling stake," Klesyk added.
Earlier on Wednesday Polish state news agency PAP quoted Slovenian foreign affairs minister Karl Erjavec as saying that Triglav will be put out for sale in the autumn. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.