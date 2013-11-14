WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's largest insurer
PZU does not expect its 2013 net profit to be better
than in 2012, the company's chief executive officer said on
Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday PZU beat analysts' expectations with a
higher-than-expected net profit in the third quarter. In the
first nine months of the year the insurer earned 2.8 billion
zlotys ($894 million) compared to 3.26 billion in the whole
2012.
When asked whether PZU's net profit could be higher this
year compared with 2012, Andrzej Klesyk said:
"I would not expect such a situation. The fourth quarter is
generally worse than the first three ones."
($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys)
