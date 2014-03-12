WARSAW, March 12 Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU booked a 1.2-percent rise in its last-year's net profit, as growth in gross written premiums helped outweigh a fall in profits on investments, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled group showed a bottom line of 3.3 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion), fully in line with market estimates. ($1 = 3.0446 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pawel Bernat)