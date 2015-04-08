WARSAW, April 8 PZU, Poland's biggest insurer, on Wednesday announced it would lay off up to 152 staff, or 1.4 percent of its employees, by mid-June.

Part of the cost of the redundancies was incurred by PZU last year and part will be included in this year's results.

The final cost and planned savings will be known once management reaches an agreement with unions, PZU said.

Last September, PZU said it would reduce the workforce in its main units by 2 percent. Some people were to be offered new jobs while others moved to different posts, PZU said then.

