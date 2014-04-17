WARSAW, April 17 Poland's largest insurer PZU remains interested in acquiring medical services companies in Poland in addition to plans to acquire smaller insurance rivals, its CEO Andrzej Klesyk said on Thursday.

"We're looking at some medical services providers in Poland," Klesyk told news conference.

Central and eastern Europe's largest insurer bought a stake in its Polish rival Link4 from Britain's RSA for 90 million euros ($124.26 million) and three Baltic insurers for $356 million. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Michael Kahn)