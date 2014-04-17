WARSAW, April 17 Central and eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU bought a stake in its Polish rival Link4 from Britain's RSA for 90 million euros ($124.26 million), pending adjustments, PZU said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday PZU said it bought three Baltic insurers for $356 million. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)