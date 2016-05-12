(Combines PZU stories, adds CFO comments)
WARSAW May 12 PZU, the biggest insurer
in central and eastern Europe, expects higher second-quarter net
profit after payouts to farmers and lower investment income
weighed on its first-quarter results, it said on Thursday.
The company, which is controlled by Poland and boasts a home
market share of 40 percent, reported a 48 percent year-on-year
drop in first-quarter net profit to 486.6 million zlotys ($125.5
million), which was below market expectations of 534 million.
"The second quarter will not be weighed down by agricultural
compensations so I expect the net profit to rise in quarterly
terms," Chief Financial Officer Sebastian Klimek told reporters.
Less snow than usual during winter caused damage to crops
leading to higher compensation for farmers, while weaker
investment income also capped profits, PZU said.
The insurer's overall investment income inched 0.7 percent
higher from a year earlier, though this was bolstered by 315
million zlotys from Alior Bank, which PZU took control
of last year.
Alior, Poland's ninth largest bank by assets thanks to its
recently agreed takeover of local rival BPH, also
helped cushion the fall in PZU's first-quarter net profit by
contributing 80 million zlotys.
With about 16 million clients in Poland alone, PZU also
holds market leading positions in Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania,
and Estonia.
Competing with the likes of Germany's Talanx and
Italy's Generali, PZU booked a 2.6 percent
year-on-year rise in gross written premiums to 4.8 billion
zlotys in the first quarter. Its return on equity fell, however,
by almost 13 percentage points to 12.8 percent.
PZU, which is under new management after Poland's new
government implemented sweeping changes across boards at
state-run companies this year, plans to present its strategy at
some point in the middle of the year.
CFO Klimek said PZU's new dividend policy would maintain
payouts at around 80 percent of annual profits. The management
is due to present its 2016 payout offer this week or next.
($1 = 3.8761 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Clarke)