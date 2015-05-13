WARSAW May 13 Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Polish PZU, booked a 24-percent, larger-than-expected rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to its last-year acquisitions and growth of investment income, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company showed a bottom line of 941.3 million zlotys ($258.4 million), while analysts expected a 16-percent rise to 885 million.

Gross written premiums jumped by 7.5 percent year-on-year to 4.68 billion zlotys. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast 4.7 billion. ($1 = 3.6432 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)