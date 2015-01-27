WARSAW Jan 27 Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU has forecast its return on equity (RoE) reaching 20 percent in 2020 and sees itself as one of the three biggest firms in central and eastern Europe in terms of gross written premiums, Polish state-owned press agency PAP said on Tuesday.

PAP cited a PZU strategy presentation which it said it saw on PZU's website, but the document, originally due on Wednesday, was no longer available online.

PZU declined to comment beyond saying it would hold a press conference at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.

PAP said PZU, which has about a third of Poland's insurance market, said it based its 2015-2020 strategy on three pillars: insurance, asset management and medical care, with the last one bringing sales of more than 650 million zlotys ($175 million) in 2020.

The group will also continue to expand via acquisitions, PAP quoted the strategy presentation as saying. ($1 = 3.7180 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)