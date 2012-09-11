By Michael Kahn
VIENNA, Sept 11 Poland's natural gas network
operator Gaz-System will sign an agreement with Austria's RAG to
explore opportunities to build underground gas storage
facilities, Gaz-System Chief Executive Jan Chadam said on
Tuesday.
Boosting storage capacity in Poland is key for the European
Union nation as it seeks to strengthen its energy security and
diversify supplies away from Russia's Gazprom, which
delivers the bulk of Poland's gas.
Wholesale gas monopoly PGNiG now controls the
Polish storage market with facilities amounting to around 1.6
billion cubic metres (bcm), far less than the 14 bcm the country
consumes annually, Chadam said.
The target for the new storage facilities, which would be
located in old salt caverns and abandoned mines in the central
and southern part of the country, would be about 5 bcm, he
added.
Underground gas storage operator RAG is majority owned by
Austria's EVN. E.ON unit E.ON Ruhrgas also
holds a stake.
"We are going to sign an agreement with RAG about how to
cooperate," Chadam told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy
conference. "Within five years we should be ready for the first
capacities."
Poland is also developing a liquefied gas terminal on the
Baltic sea to help the former Soviet-bloc country diversify
supplies away from Russia as it seeks a bigger role in the
region's broader gas market.
The terminal in Swinoujscie, a port in the western part of
Poland's Baltic coast, is expected to start operating in 2014
and will provide access to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas
annually.
Transporting new supplies, which Poland hopes will include
vast shale supplies, will also require improving and expanding
the country's gas transmission network, Chadam said.
Poland is planning new interconnectors with neighbouring
Baltic countries as well as Slovakia. Chadam said a final
decision on the Slovak gas link would come in 2013 and that the
project could be completed by 2017.
"We have huge potential and huge needs," Chadam said. "In
the future we will need 5 bcm of capacity for both energy
security and market needs."
