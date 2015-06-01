WARSAW, June 1 Poland's biggest insurer PZU SA
has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank,
Poland's No. 7 lender in terms of assets, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
"They've submitted an offer, talks are ongoing, there is no
crowd (of investors interested," one source said, while another
said Raiffeisen is the only interested party.
PZU and Raiffeisen Bank International, which
controls Raiffeisen Polbank, declined comment.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Marcin
Goclowski; Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in
Vienna; Editing by David Holmes)