(Adds background and additional information)
WARSAW, June 1 Poland's biggest insurer PZU SA
has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank,
Poland's seventh largest lender by assets, two sources familiar
with the matter said, taking another step towards creating its
own banking group.
"They've submitted an offer, talks are ongoing, there is no
crowd (of investors interested)," one source said. Another said
Raiffeisen was the only interested party.
The state-controlled group has just announced it agreed to
buy the biggest single stake in Poland's thirteenth largest
lender Alior Bank, paying 1.63 billion zlotys ($431
million) or two times book value, much higher than banks are
traded in the western Europe.
But this time the price may be lower, as Raiffeisen Polbank
is one of the Polish banks that are most exposed to Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage risk, that became a headache for
Polish lenders once the franc surged in value this winter.
"The Austrians are ready to accept the price of just 1 times
a book value," one source said. Raiffeisen Polbank's book value
amounts to 6 billion zlotys.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International needs to
sell its Polish unit to help shrink its balance sheet and hit a
core capital ratio of 12 percent by end-2017.
PZU and Raiffeisen both declined to comment.
The insurer wants to buy three banks this year, and analysts
said it may be interested also in buying another mid-tier
lender, General Electric's Bank BPH.
PZU's plans fit well into changes on the Polish political
scene. Opposition's candidate, socially conservative Andrzej
Duda, surprisingly won May presidential elections paving the way
for his party, Law and Justice, to win the autumn general
elections.
Duda and his party want lenders to gradually come back into
Polish hands in a so-called repolonisation scheme. He also wants
them to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at
historical rate and plans to introduce a bank tax.
57 percent of Polish banks are owned by European Union's
giants such as Santander, UniCredit, and ING
.
($1 = 3.7834 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Marcin
Goclowski; Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in
Vienna; Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy)