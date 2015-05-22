WARSAW May 22 Poland's financial regulator KNF said on Friday it expected Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan portfolio at its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank put up for sale.

"KNF upholds its stance that an investor which is leaving Poland has to take responsibility for the Swiss-franc loan portfolio, so that KNF-regulated entities already present in Poland would not be burdened with additional risk," KNF spokesman Lukasz Dajnowicz said in an emailed statement.

On Thursday, RBI said it had struck a deal with regulators on how to sell its Polish banking business, a key part of its radical restructuring to scale back in central and eastern Europe (CEE) and strengthen its balance sheet.

The unit's Swiss franc loan book -- a concern after the franc's surge this year made loans more expensive to service -- stands at 3.26 billion euros, with only 3 percent non-performing. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)