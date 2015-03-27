WARSAW, March 27 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) has to float its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank
on the Warsaw bourse before it could get an approval to
sell the unit, head of the Polish financial regulator KNF said
on Friday.
Asked if it was possible for RBI to get a green light for
the planned sale of Raiffeisen Polbank before the unit's initial
public offering (IPO), KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak said: "No."
RBI, Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, wants to sell
operations in Poland and Slovenia and its Zuno direct bank while
cutting back in Russia to boost key capital
targets.
