WARSAW, March 27 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has to float its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank on the Warsaw bourse before it could get an approval to sell the unit, head of the Polish financial regulator KNF said on Friday.

Asked if it was possible for RBI to get a green light for the planned sale of Raiffeisen Polbank before the unit's initial public offering (IPO), KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak said: "No."

RBI, Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, wants to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and its Zuno direct bank while cutting back in Russia to boost key capital targets. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)