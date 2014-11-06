WARSAW Nov 6 Raiffeisen Bank Polska, the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International, sold bonds worth 500 million zlotys ($148 million) under a 2 billion zlotys programme, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

EBRD also said in a statement published on Thursday it had bought 15 percent of the issue, which was aimed at diversifying Raiffeisen's funding base. (1 US dollar = 3.3801 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)