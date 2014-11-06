China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
WARSAW Nov 6 Raiffeisen Bank Polska, the Polish unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International, sold bonds worth 500 million zlotys ($148 million) under a 2 billion zlotys programme, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.
EBRD also said in a statement published on Thursday it had bought 15 percent of the issue, which was aimed at diversifying Raiffeisen's funding base. (1 US dollar = 3.3801 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.