WARSAW Dec 2 Austria's Raiffesien Bank International should consider dual-listing in Warsaw after its Polish unit becomes a local top-ten lender when it incorporates its local rival Polbank, the Polish regulator was quoted as saying on Friday.

"We are of the opinion that banks which have a substantial position on the local market and finance themselves mostly with local deposits should be very transparent in their activities, and listing serves best in that," Puls Biznesu daily quoted Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy head of Polish financial watchdog KNF.

Earlier this year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy a 70-percent stake in Polbank for 490 million euros ($660 million) from Greece's EFG Eurobank Ergasias.

The Austrian lender is emerging Europe's second-biggest bank behind Italy's UniCredit, which is listed in Warsaw like its local unit Pekao.

"Nothing stands in the way of others using the same option (as UniCredit and Pekao)," Kwasniak said. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)