* Regulator agrees to acquisition from Greek owner
* Expects Warsaw listing for Raiffeisen and its Polish unit
(Adds more detail, background)
WARSAW, April 17 Poland's financial regulator
cleared Austrian Raiffeisen's purchase of Polbank, the
local arm of Greek EFG Eurobank Ergasias, and expects
the unit will eventually be listed in Warsaw along with its
parent.
Last year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in
Polbank for 490 million euros ($640 million).
The regulator, KNF, wants the Austrian bank's local unit
Raiffeisen Bank Polska - which will merge with Polbank - to be
listed in Warsaw by the end of June 2016, with its parent
following suit two years later.
KNF - in a bid to promote the Warsaw bourse in the
fight to keep regional dominance over Vienna - expects
Raiffeisen Bank Polska to have a free float of at least 15
percent, raised to at least 25 percent if the local listing of
its parent proves impossible.
Raiffeisen was not immediately available for comment.
The Austrian lender is fighting its local peer Erste Group
Bank for the spot as emerging Europe's No.2 lender
behind UniCredit which is listed in Warsaw along with
its local unit Pekao.
In a subsequent step, EFG is supposed to swap its remaining
30 percent Polbank stake for 13 percent in a combined entity
which would be Poland's sixth-biggest lender by assets,
fourth-biggest for customer loans and eighth-biggest by
deposits.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; additional reporting
by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)