* Regulator agrees to acquisition from Greek owner

* Expects Warsaw listing for Raiffeisen and its Polish unit (Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, April 17 Poland's financial regulator cleared Austrian Raiffeisen's purchase of Polbank, the local arm of Greek EFG Eurobank Ergasias, and expects the unit will eventually be listed in Warsaw along with its parent.

Last year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in Polbank for 490 million euros ($640 million).

The regulator, KNF, wants the Austrian bank's local unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska - which will merge with Polbank - to be listed in Warsaw by the end of June 2016, with its parent following suit two years later.

KNF - in a bid to promote the Warsaw bourse in the fight to keep regional dominance over Vienna - expects Raiffeisen Bank Polska to have a free float of at least 15 percent, raised to at least 25 percent if the local listing of its parent proves impossible.

Raiffeisen was not immediately available for comment.

The Austrian lender is fighting its local peer Erste Group Bank for the spot as emerging Europe's No.2 lender behind UniCredit which is listed in Warsaw along with its local unit Pekao.

In a subsequent step, EFG is supposed to swap its remaining 30 percent Polbank stake for 13 percent in a combined entity which would be Poland's sixth-biggest lender by assets, fourth-biggest for customer loans and eighth-biggest by deposits. ($1 = 0.7656 euros)