WARSAW, April 17 Polish financial regulator KNF
agreed to Austria's Raiffeisen's purchase of Greek EFG
Eurobank Ergasias Polish unit Polbank, adding it
expects both Raiffeisen and its enlarged local unit to be listed
in Warsaw, KNF said on Tuesday.
The regulator wants Raiffeisen Bank Polska to be listed in
Warsaw by the end of June 2016, with its mother company
following two years later.
Last year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy a 70-percent stake in
Polbank for 490 million euros ($640 million) from EFG Eurobank
Ergasias.
The Austrian lender is emerging Europe's second-biggest bank
behind Italy's UniCredit, which is listed in Warsaw
along with its local unit Pekao.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)