WARSAW/VIENNA, March 5 A Polish regulator said it may strip Raiffeisen Bank International AG of voting rights in subsidiary Raiffeisen Polbank after the Austrian lender said it would sell its Polish unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

"There is a motion that is to threaten RBI with stripping it of voting rights as it failed to properly consult with regulator KNF about their plan to sell their Polish unit," said one of the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media about the matter.

The second person confirmed the KNF's intentions, initially reported by Polish daily Puls Biznesu. A KNF spokesman declined to comment.

"We are continuing our sales process as planned. The statement of the KNF does not come as a surprise. We will certainly respect all commitments made in the course of the Polbank acquisition," RBI said in an emailed statement.

"We have not violated any duties and won't violate any duties," RBI spokesman also said adding that he can not disclose details of talks with KNF.

In 2012 Raiffeisen took over the Polish subsidiary of Greek lender Eurobank Ergasias EFG and merged it with its Polish unit to create Raiffeisen Polbank, a top-eight player in Poland.

Poland's KNF financial watchdog agreed the transaction. In exchange, RBI promised, among others, to conduct an IPO in Warsaw of up to 15 percent of its Polish unit.

But Raiffeisen, emerging Europe's No.2 lender, confirmed this year it plans to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and shrink in Russia, to help recover from losses in Ukraine and Hungary.

The Polish regulator has already stripped the owners of FM Bank of their voting rights and forced them to sell the lender. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Shadia Nasralla in Vienna; editing by Jason Neely)