(Adds details)
WARSAW May 24 Poland's financial regulator KNF
said on Tuesday it has given Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
until the end of 2016 to sell its Polish unit and if it can't
find a buyer it must list a stake next year.
When Raiffeisen bought the bank, Raiffeisen Polbank
IPO-RBP.WA, in 2012 it agreed with the regulator to list at
least a 15 percent stake by the end of June 2016 in an initial
public offering. Since then it decided to sell the bank because
it needed the money.
KNF said in a statement that it had agreed that the bank
could be sold this year to a Warsaw-listed bank, on condition
that Raiffeisen keeps the unit's Swiss franc-denominated loan
portfolio. Or if it fails to find a buyer it must list the bank,
Poland's No.10 lender by assets, on the stock exchange by the
end of June 2017.
Poland's government wants to force banks to convert their
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at a collective
cost of up to 60 billion zlotys ($15 billion).
Raiffeisen Polbank has one of the biggest Swiss-franc loans
portfolios among the Polish lenders, which, together with a
banking tax, have hurt Raiffeisen's plans to sell the Polish
unit.
However, Poland's fastest-growing lender Alior Bank
has said that it planned to take part in market
consolidation and was eyeing Polbank.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and
Susan Fenton)