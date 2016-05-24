WARSAW May 24 Polish financial regulator KNF
gave Raiffeisen until the end of 2016 to sell part of
its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA without Swiss
franc-denominated loan portfolio to a Warsaw-listed bank, KNF
said on Tuesday.
In case such a transaction did not materialise, KNF allowed
Raiffeisen to conduct the earlier planned Initial Public
Offering (IPO) of Raiffeisen Polbank in Warsaw until
June 2017, the statement reads.
Originally, Raiffeisen has promised to float its Polish unit
in Warsaw by the end of June 2016.
But analysts and sources said it was trying to convince KNF
to give it more time for an IPO due to weak sentiment on the
equity market and uncertainty regarding the proposed solutions
concerning Swiss franc-denominated mortgages issue.
