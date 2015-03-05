VIENNA, March 5 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said it will continue with the sale of its Polish unit Polbank as planned after sources told Reuters that Polish regulator KNF may strip RBI of voting rights in Polbank.

"We are continuing our sales process as planned. The statement of the KNF does not come as a surprise. We will certainly respect all commitments made in the course of the Polbank acquisition," RBI said in an emailed statement.

"We consider the proceedings initiated by the KNF only as a precautionary step since we have not breached any of our undertakings," it said on Thursday. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)