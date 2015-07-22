WARSAW, July 22 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka said on Wednesday he was in favour of
"domesticising" lenders in the country, adding that this meant
that a bank's decision-making took place locally.
"I'm in favour of domesticising banks, I've said this many
times. At the same time, my stance is not that clear-cut and
enthusiastic, I know that whether a bank is home-based or
foreign, that does not immunise it to risky behaviours."
"It's not the shareholders that matter, but where the bank
is based, where decisions are made," Belka told lawmakers
presenting an annuar monetary policy report.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Marcin Goettig)