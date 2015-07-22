WARSAW, July 22 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday he was in favour of "domesticising" lenders in the country, adding that this meant that a bank's decision-making took place locally.

"I'm in favour of domesticising banks, I've said this many times. At the same time, my stance is not that clear-cut and enthusiastic, I know that whether a bank is home-based or foreign, that does not immunise it to risky behaviours."

"It's not the shareholders that matter, but where the bank is based, where decisions are made," Belka told lawmakers presenting an annuar monetary policy report. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)