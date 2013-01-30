BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics, other financial information for May 2017
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for May 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
WARSAW Jan 30 Poland will continue with its current policy of interest rate cuts, central bank chief Marek Belka told parliament on Wednesday.
"We are in the midst of a monetary easing cycle. Further easing can be expected," Belka said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for May 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* Files to say it raised $12.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruU4nX)