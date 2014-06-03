WARSAW, June 3 Polish central bank governor
Marek Belka said on Tuesday he doesn't exclude interest rate
cuts since inflation is lower than expected, though he said the
cuts were unlikely.
"It is not the probable scenario, but one can't exclude it,
if only because in the lowering inflation environment, the real
interest rate is rising," Belka told a news conference, after
the bank decided to keep rates at a record low level of 2.5
percent.
"The economy is rising as expected, while inflation is
completely different to what we've expected," he said.
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin
Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)