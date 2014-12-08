* Rate-setter alleges bank censors his views
* He says bank may be violating its own statute
* Policy council is split over interest rates
* Rows make monetary policy difficult: economist
(Adds comments from former rate-setters, background)
WARSAW, Dec 8 A Polish central bank rate-setter
accused his colleagues on Monday of censoring him, laying bare
bitter divisions inside the bank that some in the market say
harm its ability to set monetary policy in eastern Europe's
biggest economy.
Andrzej Bratkowski said from now on he would publish his
own, rival minutes of the bank's rate-setting meetings on his
personal blog, and he said the bank may be breaking the law by
refusing to cut interest rates.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Council has long
struggled to find consensus among its 10 members - a task made
harder this year when bank governor Marek Belka was secretly
recorded making profane remarks about the council's members.
But Bratkowski's comments -- in which he also called his
fellow council members' views on rates "irrational" and "a
departure from reality" -- mark a worsening of the tensions.
"Nothing like this happens anywhere else in the region,"
said Peter Attard Montalto, emerging markets economist at
Nomura. "It makes monetary policy very difficult."
The central bank, in a statement, said the minutes of
meetings were agreed among rate-setters to reflect the consensus
view, and members had the opportunity to present their own views
in public if they wanted to.
The bank said the council assesses the economic situation on
its merits, with members presenting their own arguments. "We do
not see a change in this in the context of the statement of Dr.
Andrzej Bratkowski," the bank said.
LAW BROKEN?
The council is split between those who want interest rate
cuts to underpin the fragile economic recovery and stop a slide
in consumer prices, and those who want the main rate
left as it is, at 2.00 percent, or even raised.
The bank has kept its benchmark rate unchanged since October
after cutting it by 275 basis points in total since late 2012 to
spur the economy.
Bratkowski argued the key interest rate should be cut by 100
basis points. In his opinion, not cutting in the current
circumstances would violate the Polish central bank law, which
says keeping prices stable is the bank's main job.
Writing on his personal blog page, www.forward-looking.pl,
Bratkowski said he was unhappy with the minutes of rate-setting
meetings compiled by the bank.
"Lately the situation has got even worse, where -- despite
previous undertakings -- my views have been censored by other
members of the council."
"That is why I state that I will no longer take part in
editing minutes of the discussions."
Jan Czekaj, who sat on the council from 2003 until 2010,
told Reuters that members used to have heated debates for hours
but would still work out an agreement.
"The meetings are for discussion and not for becoming
offended with each other," he said.
Another former member, Halina Wasilewska-Trenkner, said
during her time rate-setters adhered to common rules of conduct.
Asked why the council now struggled to reach a consensus, she
said she could only offer her hypothesis: "Perhaps we had fewer
complexes."
In June, Poland's Wprost news magazine published a recording
of Belka in the private room of a Warsaw restaurant talking to
Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, who was interior minister at the time.
On the tapes, Belka can be heard using an expletive to
describe the council as a potential obstacle to his plans. He
then tells Sienkiewicz: "But we are able to play with it." The
recording also had Belka making disparaging personal remarks
about rate-setter Jerzy Hausner.
Belka, who sees scope for rate cuts, has since said he has
effective working relations with all council members.
Belka himself acknowledged, in an interview with Reuters
last month, that he could not bring all the council members
round to his way of thinking on interest rates.
"We are now in a situation in which it is hard to define
which way it will go," he said.
