WARSAW Jan 21 Dovish Polish rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski said on Wednesday he would support a motion to cut rates by 25 basis points in February but sees no majority in the rate-setting council for any cut next month.

Speaking in an interview for private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat, he said that rate cuts were possible in the following months.

The Polish Monetary Policy Council kept rates at a record-low of 2 percent in January. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)