WARSAW, March 5 Poland's central bank extended its guidance on Wednesday, saying interest rates will likely remain at their all-time low of 2.5 percent until at least the end of September 2014, the bank said in a statement.

"Rates should stay unchanged in the longer term, that is at least until the end of the third quarter, " the bank said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday the bank kept rates at 2.5 percent, as expected. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)