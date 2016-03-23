WARSAW, March 23 Hungary's decision to cut
interest rates will not influence decisions of the Polish
Monetary Policy Council (MPC), newly-appointed Polish
rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Wednesday.
Hungary's central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly cut its main
interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent and became the
first of the main central European economies to take its
overnight deposit rate into negative territory.
"In my opinion it does not influence the MPC's decisions at
all, because in Poland lending - both for households and
companies - is stable and developing very well," Gatnar said in
a comment emailed to Reuters.
"There's no analogy. Besides, in my opinion, effectiveness
of using such unconventional instruments is problematic," he
also said.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Wiktor Szary)