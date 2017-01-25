WARSAW Jan 25 Polish Monetary Policy Council may leave interest rates at their current level throughout 2018 if the economy does not accelerate significantly this year, the central bank's governor was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"MPC may consider a potential change in interest rates next year. But it may leave them unchanged if the Polish economy doesn't accelerate more energetically this year,' Adam Glapinski told state news agency PAP in an interview.

Polish MPC left interest rates at 1.5 percent, its historical low, this month.

